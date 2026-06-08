Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani files nomination with BJP support for RS polls in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Parimal Nathwani, Director, Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and a close aide and advisor of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand as an independent candidate with the support of BJP MLAs.

JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha also filed their nominations on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

After filing his nomination, Nathwani looked quite confident of winning the seat. “I have also contested earlier as an independent and won the seat. MLAs from across the party line have been supporting me and will back me up this time, too. I do not need to force anybody, and I believe that I will win on my own on the basis of the works done by me in the past,” Nathwani said after filing his nomination.

He further said he was one hundred per cent confident that MLAs across the party line would vote for him, leading to his victory. Recalling his 2014 victory as an Independent, Nathwani said it was his work that earned him the mandate, and he believes the same will hold this time.

Nathwani said that he has previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand in 2008 and 2014 and has worked in almost every sector. “I have never been an outsider as I have made Jharkhand my ‘Karmbhoomi’ (workplace), therefore, given a chance, I will work more than what I have done earlier,” said Nathwani.

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, also noted that Parimal Nathwani has previously served as a Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand and emphasised that his past work should be taken into account.

Although the BJP has extended its support to Parimal Nathwani, it has not made an official announcement. Marandi said that while the numerical strength of votes might be low, one should focus on Nathwani's track record rather than just the numbers.