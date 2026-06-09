PM Modi to visit France, Slovakia from June 13; attend G7 summit, VivaTech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13-19, during which he will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, participate in the G7 Summit in France, and attend the VivaTech technology summit in Paris.

Modi will visit France from June 13-14 in Nice and again from June 16-19 in Evian and Paris. He will also travel to Slovakia from June 14-16.

During the first leg of the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron in Nice on June 14. The two leaders are expected to review the full spectrum of India-France ties, which were elevated to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year.

The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries. The event is being organised during the India-France Year of Innovation.

The MEA said the event "reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries."

In the second leg of the tour, Modi will pay a State Visit to Slovakia from June 14-16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico.