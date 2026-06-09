PM Modi to visit France, Slovakia from June 13; attend G7 summit, VivaTech

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13-19, during which he will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, participate in the G7 Summit in France, and attend the VivaTech technology summit in Paris.
Modi will visit France from June 13-14 in Nice and again from June 16-19 in Evian and Paris. He will also travel to Slovakia from June 14-16.
During the first leg of the visit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Macron in Nice on June 14. The two leaders are expected to review the full spectrum of India-France ties, which were elevated to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year.
The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries. The event is being organised during the India-France Year of Innovation.
The MEA said the event "reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries."
In the second leg of the tour, Modi will pay a State Visit to Slovakia from June 14-16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The visit will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993. Modi is scheduled to hold talks with Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.
The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.
The MEA statement said that the visit "will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing."
Modi will then travel to Evian, France, to participate in the G7 Summit on June 16-17.
At the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, invited partner countries and international organisations on issues including "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity," "Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all," and "Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI."
The Prime Minister is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
On June 18, Modi will visit Paris for further bilateral engagements and attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. He is also expected to address members of the Indian community in the French capital.
The MEA said the visit would further deepen India's partnerships with France, Slovakia and the G7 grouping.
"Prime Minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges," the ministry said.
It added that Modi's participation in both Bharat Innovates and VivaTech "will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, French and European technology ecosystems."
The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment to advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union, the MEA said.