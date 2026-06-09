SC flags 40 years delay in hearing murder appeal at Allahabad HC, asks plan to address pendency

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has voiced serious concern over the 'extraordinary delay' by the Allahabad High Court in deciding a 40-year-old criminal appeal filed by a man convicted of murder, terming this delay as "very disturbing" and initiated measures to ease pendency in the court.

"If a man has to wait 40 years for his appeal to be heard, it defeats the very purpose of filing an appeal,” said, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice S Chandurkar.

The bench made these observations against the Allahabad HC, after hearing an appeal filed by the convict, Vijay Singh, seeking immediate direction to the HC for taking up his plea pending since four decades.

Singh, was arrested in November 1983 when he was 28 years old for allegedly shooting his brother.

Singh was convicted by the trial court in 1984 under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced to life imprisonment. He preferred an appeal before the Allahabad High Court the same year, but unfortunately this was pending since then and no significant hearing was conducted so far.

Surprisingly, Singh, now 68, served nearly 17 years in prison before the High Court granted him bail in 2000. The appeal has not been heard on merits yet by the HC.