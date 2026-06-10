Airlines told to submit safety report before June 15

NEW DELHI: Leading airlines in India and airport operators have been asked to submit their action-taken report (ATR) on the steps they have initiated to redress the deficiencies on the safety front detected during regular inspections carried out by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airlines have been mandated to submit their ATR before June 15, sources said.

This follows a series of meetings held by the DGCA separately with the Indian airlines, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, international airlines and the airport operator. “Such meetings with all stakeholders are set to become a regular affair every quarter.

This is being done in order to ensure that airlines internalise safety aspects. A system of compliance needs to be brought in so that air travel would be safe for all,” a source aware of the matter said. “The overall objective is to ensure a much safer air travel for all,” he added.

Penalties are set to be levied for non-compliance with the safety system. “The regulator conducts inspections on a routine and sudden basis to ensure that the aircraft are in a sound condition. Inspection of the ramp in a plane, the doors, the step ladder and the seats are just a few of them,” he said. Inspections are held at various airports too.