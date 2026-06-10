Airlines told to submit safety report before June 15

NEW DELHI: Leading airlines in India and airport operators have been asked to submit their action-taken report (ATR) on the steps they have initiated to redress the deficiencies on the safety front detected during regular inspections carried out by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
The airlines have been mandated to submit their ATR before June 15, sources said.
This follows a series of meetings held by the DGCA separately with the Indian airlines, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, international airlines and the airport operator. “Such meetings with all stakeholders are set to become a regular affair every quarter.
This is being done in order to ensure that airlines internalise safety aspects. A system of compliance needs to be brought in so that air travel would be safe for all,” a source aware of the matter said. “The overall objective is to ensure a much safer air travel for all,” he added.
Penalties are set to be levied for non-compliance with the safety system. “The regulator conducts inspections on a routine and sudden basis to ensure that the aircraft are in a sound condition. Inspection of the ramp in a plane, the doors, the step ladder and the seats are just a few of them,” he said. Inspections are held at various airports too.
On June 1 and 2, the DGCA met with top officials of Spicejet, Akasa Air, IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express. “Meetings with Star Air, Alliance Air, Blue Dart and Fly 91 are set to take place shortly. Meetings with all Flying Training Organisations are scheduled for June 17,” said a source.
In May, the regulator held a series of meetings with 80 international airlines operating out of India. “The airlines also had grievances that had to be sorted out. It was held over three days in batches due to the huge number,” another source said.
A top official said that airlines would be permitted to continue with the charges levied for booking of seats in planes. The Civil Aviation Ministry had issued an order on March 17 to airlines directing them not to charge passengers a fee for seat selection for 60 per cent of the seats in any flight. Leading airlines objected to it forcing the ministry to roll back its order on April 2. It had then stated that a comprehensive review of the issue would be undertaken.
“With the cancellation of flights to the West Asia and major international destinations by the airlines and the soaring Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, it is not possible to implement such an order now as the airlines are reeling under heavy losses,” the official added. Airlines charge between `150 and `3,500 (in case of international flights) for prior seat selection.
AI to become cheaper for travellers who opt out of food
Air India has mooted a proposal to let customers opt out of food or snacks when they book a domestic Air India flight. This is largely being viewed as a pro-consumer initiative and the airline plans to launch it on a trial basis on a few short duration flights.