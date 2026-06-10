Congress approaches SC against rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination

The Congress has moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of Returning Officer rejecting the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan, the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The party is likely to mention the matter before the SC's vacation bench on Thursday, seeking urgent hearing into the plea.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Congress, said that the criminal case, cited to reject Natarajan's nomination, does not exist, as the competent judge has yet to take cognisance.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of top party leaders, including K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Deepa Dasmunshi, Vivek Tankha and Abhishek Singhvi, along with Meenakshi Natarajan, met the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanded that the decision should be reversed.

Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination was rejected by the RO on Tuesday, after a BJP complaint alleged she concealed information regarding a case in the affidavit.

The complaint was submitted by BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat, fielded against Natarajan in the third Rajya Sabha seat. He alleged that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her in Telangana.

The matter pertains to a private complaint filed against Natarajan by an ex-corporator in September 2025, in which the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Hyderabad issued her a notice under Section 223 of the BNSS.