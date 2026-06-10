Top Congress leaders meet EC, says Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination wrongly rejected

Senior Congress leaders met the Election Commission on Wednesday, claiming that the nomination papers of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan, had been wrongly rejected.

A delegation of top party leaders, including K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, Deepa Dasmunshi, Vivek Tankha and Abhishek Singhvi, along with Meenakshi Natarajan, met the commission and demanded that the decision should be reversed.

They contended that no case is pending against Natarajan as no court has yet taken cognisance of a private complaint filed against her.

Singhvi, who also heads the legal cell of the Congress, said on X that " the decision of the Returning Officer is indeed poor and absolutely partisan."

Singhvi said he spoke to Natarajan and several other senior Congress leaders on Tuesday after he learnt of this "most remarkable and astonishing rejection" of her nomination papers by the Returning Officer.

"This is, on the face of it, patently and blatantly illegal because no criminal case, in the eyes of the law, exists against Ms Natarajan," he said in a video message on X.

"This is because, in a private complaint, which anyone can file against anyone, no criminal case comes into existence unless and until the magistrate or the concerned judge takes cognisance," he said in the message.