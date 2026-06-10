Parimal Nathwani clears scrutiny; three candidates in fray for Jharkhand Rajya Sabha polls

RANCHI: The nomination papers to BJP-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani was finally accepted after a two-day controversy over discrepancies in his nomination papers.

Following a series of objections raised by the Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari during the scrutiny process, the Returning Officer had kept Nathwani’s nomination on hold on Tuesday.

The matter was referred to the Election Commission of India, and the decision was taken based on the guidelines received from there.

Notably, during the scrutiny of nomination papers on Tuesday, certain discrepancies were detected in Nathwani's documents, leading to his nomination being put on hold.

In response, Congress leaders created a significant uproar within the Assembly premises on Wednesday and staged a protest demanding the cancellation of Nathwani's nomination, questioning how the candidate's name had changed.

Concluding that none of the objections disclosed a valid ground for rejection under Section 36(2) of the Representation of the People Act, Returning Officer Ranjeet Kumar rejected all objections and accepted Nathwani’s nomination.

“The nomination paper of Shri Nathwani Parimal is found to be valid and is hereby accepted under Section 36 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” stated the order.

In a detailed three-page order issued under Section 36 of the Act, Kumar examined objections concerning the alleged non-submission of a No Dues Certificate, purported non-disclosure of shareholding and financial interests, discrepancies in the candidate’s name and alleged shortcomings in Form 26 disclosures.