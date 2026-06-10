PM Modi to discuss inclusive human development framework at NITI Aayog meet on June 11 in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting will hold discussions over the measures to attain the 'Team India' vision for a Viksit Bharat and ensure measurable outcomes for every citizen across the nation.

This year's theme, 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', is based on the welfare and development of every Indian, irrespective of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background.

The Governing Council Meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars:

(i) Foundational Human Capital and Future-Ready Skills

(ii) Productive Employment, Entrepreneurship and Decentralised Growth

(iii) Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing

(iv) Equity and Dignity for All. Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting.