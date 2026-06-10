PM Modi to discuss inclusive human development framework at NITI Aayog meet on June 11 in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi will chair the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi. The meeting will hold discussions over the measures to attain the 'Team India' vision for a Viksit Bharat and ensure measurable outcomes for every citizen across the nation.
This year's theme, 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047', is based on the welfare and development of every Indian, irrespective of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background.
The Governing Council Meeting will bring together Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors to discuss the Inclusive Human Development Framework, anchored around four core pillars:
(i) Foundational Human Capital and Future-Ready Skills
(ii) Productive Employment, Entrepreneurship and Decentralised Growth
(iii) Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing
(iv) Equity and Dignity for All. Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country will also be deliberated upon in the meeting.
The discussions will further focus on collectively charting an Implementation Roadmap that leverages key enablers, including Governance, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Convergence, Partnerships, and Data-driven Systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.
A key thrust will be on aligning State Visions with the National Vision on Inclusive Human Development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth.
The Governing Council of NITI Aayog will also focus on the recommendations of the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held from December 26 to 28, 2025. Recommendations were made during 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries on the following five key themes:
(i) Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation
(ii) Schooling: Building Blocks
(iii) Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce
(iv) Higher Education: Knowledge Economy
(v) Sports & Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms.
With inputs from ANI