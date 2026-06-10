The Iranian link to all-weather Zoji La tunnel

SRINAGAR: The strategically important 13.150 km long Zoji La tunnel, which is the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at an altitude of 11,500 ft and will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, achieved a historic breakthrough on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggered the final breakthrough blast near the eastern portal at Minimarg in Ladakh through a remote-control system, linking both ends of the tunnel. Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah were present during the event.

Gadkari said, “This breakthrough in the main tunnel is not just a sign of progress in construction but also a testament to India’s technical prowess, engineering capabilities, and indomitable resolve.”

He noted that despite heavy snowfall, harsh weather conditions and complex geological challenges, Indian engineers and workers have successfully transformed the challenging task into reality.

The strategically located tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, which remains cut off during winters due to heavy snowfall. With completion of the tunnel, the 2-hour journey from Sonamarg to Minamarg will be reduced to just 30 minutes.