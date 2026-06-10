The Iranian link to all-weather Zoji La tunnel

SRINAGAR: The strategically important 13.150 km long Zoji La tunnel, which is the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at an altitude of 11,500 ft and will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, achieved a historic breakthrough on Tuesday.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari triggered the final breakthrough blast near the eastern portal at Minimarg in Ladakh through a remote-control system, linking both ends of the tunnel. Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah were present during the event.
Gadkari said, “This breakthrough in the main tunnel is not just a sign of progress in construction but also a testament to India’s technical prowess, engineering capabilities, and indomitable resolve.”
He noted that despite heavy snowfall, harsh weather conditions and complex geological challenges, Indian engineers and workers have successfully transformed the challenging task into reality.
The strategically located tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway will provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh, which remains cut off during winters due to heavy snowfall. With completion of the tunnel, the 2-hour journey from Sonamarg to Minamarg will be reduced to just 30 minutes.
The project also has an Iranian connection. The Iranian engineer Yousuf Es’haghpour Rahimabadi is the authority engineer for the Zojila tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country.
“Our job is supervision, making the design and drawing; supervising and correcting; commenting; and designing and checking the design drawing. We also monitor each and every activity of the contractor inside the tunnel,” said Yousuf, who has been working on the prestigious and iconic project since January 2022.
Around 1,200 engineers, technicians, mechanics and labourers are engaged in the project. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crore, the Zojila tunnel is 7.57 m high horseshoe-shaped single-tube, two-lane tunnel, which will pass under Zoji La Pass in Himalayas between Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Drass town in Kargil district of Ladakh.
The Zoji La tunnel is being constructed using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a method particularly suited to fragile Himalayan geology and variable rock conditions. All international safety norms have been strictly integrated, ensuring zero compromise on safety despite complex geology, water ingress issues and tunnel collapse risks, according to MEIL officials.
Following the excavation breakthrough, work on tunnel lining, ventilation systems, safety infrastructure and finishing activities will continue, with overall completion expected by May 2028, they said.