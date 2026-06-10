TMC suffers another setback as MP Sushmita Dev resigns from party, Rajya Sabha

Soon after submitting her resignation, Dev met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi, fuelling speculation about a possible move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In her letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan, Dev requested that her resignation be accepted with immediate effect.

Dev joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 after leaving the Congress party. A former Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Silchar constituency, she quit Congress following her defeat in the 2019 general election.

The TMC later appointed her as its national spokesperson and subsequently nominated her to the Rajya Sabha.