Amid TMC turmoil, rebel MPs meet in Delhi to discuss future strategy

Amid growing signs of dissent within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a group of party MPs met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss their future course of action, including the possibility of breaking away from the party.

The meeting was attended by former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who resigned from both the party and the Upper House earlier in the day, along with Lok Sabha MPs Prasun Banerjee, Sharmila Sarkar, Jagadish Chandra Basunia, Kalipada Saren Kherwal and Arup Chakraborty.

Addressing reporters after meeting Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, Ray confirmed that he had formally submitted his resignation from the Upper House.

"I have informed Mamata Banerjee of my decision to quit the party through WhatsApp and email," he said.

The developments come against the backdrop of a major upheaval within the TMC in West Bengal, where 60 party MLAs recently formed a separate group in the Assembly. The move saw Ritabrata Banerjee take over as Leader of the Opposition, replacing the nominee backed by Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Referring to the developments, Ray suggested that similar shifts could emerge in Parliament.

"After what has happened in the Assembly, can anyone say with certainty that a similar situation will not arise in the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha?" he asked.

However, Ray maintained that his decision to resign was independent of the actions taken by the MLAs in West Bengal.