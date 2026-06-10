Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday joined the world leaders in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister, And a Great One he is."

"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he said.

Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congratulatory messages by world leaders, a standing ovation at Union Cabinet meeting and puja-aarti by BJP leaders across the country marked the day.

Those who greeted Modi on social media include Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Israeli envoy Reuven Azar congratulated the prime minister and said this achievement is a powerful testament to Modi's decades of dedicated public service and leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)