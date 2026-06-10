Wishes pour in for Modi, India's longest serving Prime Minister

NEW DELHI: Hours before the NDA meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that public service remains the true benchmark of effective governance. Marking the completion of 12 years in office, he shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam on X and reiterated that service to the people is the ultimate measure of good governance.
"Service to the people is the ultimate test of good governance. Only an individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication and a strong sense of duty earns the trust of the public," he said.
Invoking the Sanskrit verse, the Prime Minister stated that public service is the greatest test of good governance and that only those who work continuously with humility, dedication and devotion to duty earn the trust of the people.
As Modi became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing the record set by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, congratulations poured in from across the political and non-political spectrums.
President of India, Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with NDA allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all hailed Modi’s uninterrupted 12-year tenure as historic and dedicated to the service of the nation.
President Droupadi Murmu described the achievement as a reflection of the enduring trust and confidence reposed in Modi’s leadership by the people of India.
“Your tenure has been distinguished by far-reaching advancements across governance, economic resilience and social transformation. Wide-ranging welfare initiatives have ensured more inclusive and equitable access to development benefits, reaching people at the grassroots, that strongly reflects adherence to the principle of Antyodaya”, the President said.
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan termed the occasion a historic milestone. “I extend my extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable PM Shri Narendra Modi, who has created a historic milestone by being elected by the people as India’s Prime Minister and continuously holding office for the longest period,” he said.
He added that the milestone was not merely a measure of the Prime Minister’s tenure, but represented an era of transformation in the nation’s developmental journey.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Modi had achieved a historic milestone in independent India’s history by providing the longest continuous service as an elected Prime Minister.
“This historic milestone of 4,399 days of continuous service as Prime Minister is a symbol of the strength of India democracy and public trust,” Birla said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Prime Minister Modi as a “Karmayogi.”
“A tireless Karmayogi guided by the principle of Nation first, his tenure reflects unwavering dedication to India steadfast commitment to the welfare of its people, and transformative leadership in service of the nation”, Singh said. He added that the country’s achievements under Modi’s leadership were a “testamount to the enduring trust reposed in his leadership by the people of India and his relentless pursuit of inclusive development and good governance”.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the past 12 years under Modi’s leadership had restored India’s pride, ushered in a cultural renaissance and helped free the nation from a mentality of servitude.
“Today, the new India is confidently establishing its identity on every global platform, and the world is witnessing the rise of a capable, powerful and new India”, Shah said.
Highlighting key achievements of the Modi government, Shah said the country witnessed the construction of the new Parliament building, implementation of three new criminal laws, and the rollout of the National Education Policy, which opened avenues for medical and engineering education in Indian languages. He added that the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat had become a national resolve.
The Home Minister also cited major political and security decisions taken during the period, including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, strengthening of border security, and efforts to curb Naxalism and terrorism.
“Every terror incident received a befitting response, while the nation collectively learned to take pride in its heritage, culture and capabilities,” Shah said.
Describing citizen security and the restoration of self-respect as Modi’s greatest achievements, Shah said the Prime Minister’s leadership had instilled confidence among Indians and reinforced the country’s standing both at home and abroad.
Several other NDA leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, also congratulated Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister.
Across the country, BJP leaders visited temples and other places of worship to offer prayers for the Prime Minister. Several party leaders also organised religious rituals in honour of PM Modi.