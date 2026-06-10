Wishes pour in for Modi, India's longest serving Prime Minister

NEW DELHI: Hours before the NDA meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored that public service remains the true benchmark of effective governance. Marking the completion of 12 years in office, he shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam on X and reiterated that service to the people is the ultimate measure of good governance.

"Service to the people is the ultimate test of good governance. Only an individual who works tirelessly with humility, dedication and a strong sense of duty earns the trust of the public," he said.

Invoking the Sanskrit verse, the Prime Minister stated that public service is the greatest test of good governance and that only those who work continuously with humility, dedication and devotion to duty earn the trust of the people.

As Modi became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing the record set by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, congratulations poured in from across the political and non-political spectrums.

President of India, Vice-President, Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Cabinet ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with NDA allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, all hailed Modi’s uninterrupted 12-year tenure as historic and dedicated to the service of the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu described the achievement as a reflection of the enduring trust and confidence reposed in Modi’s leadership by the people of India.

“Your tenure has been distinguished by far-reaching advancements across governance, economic resilience and social transformation. Wide-ranging welfare initiatives have ensured more inclusive and equitable access to development benefits, reaching people at the grassroots, that strongly reflects adherence to the principle of Antyodaya”, the President said.