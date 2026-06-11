CM Omar Abdullah calls on PM, raises issue of J&K statehood restoration

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.Omar called on PM Modi in the national capital on Thursday.

The CM raised key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the early restoration of statehood, state of the economy and the pace of development.

“Called on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism. I congratulated him for the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office,” Omar posted on X.

Omar’s meeting with PM Modi has taken place after the NC announced last week that the party legislators would stage a protest on the first day of the monsoon session of parliament in New Delhi either at Jantar Mantar or any other venue.