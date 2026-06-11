CM Omar Abdullah calls on PM, raises issue of J&K statehood restoration

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.Omar called on PM Modi in the national capital on Thursday.
The CM raised key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, including the early restoration of statehood, state of the economy and the pace of development.
“Called on Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism. I congratulated him for the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office,” Omar posted on X.
Omar’s meeting with PM Modi has taken place after the NC announced last week that the party legislators would stage a protest on the first day of the monsoon session of parliament in New Delhi either at Jantar Mantar or any other venue.
During his meeting with PM Modi, Omar also highlighted the need for continued support from the Government of India to accelerate economic growth, strengthen connectivity, generate employment, expand infrastructure and enhance public welfare across Jammu & Kashmir.
He also congratulated the Prime Minister for completing 12 uninterrupted years in office.
In its first cabinet meeting in October 2024, Omar Abdullah government had passed a resolution for immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir in its original form.
The restoration of statehood, according to the cabinet, will be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
After the passage of the cabinet resolution, Omar handed over copies of the resolution demanding early restoration of statehood to J&K to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other central leaders. But there has been no forward movement on the issue so far.
The BJP leaders say that statehood would be restored by the central government at an appropriate time as has been promised by PM Modi and HM Amit Shah.