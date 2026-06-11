Draft standards out for vehicles that can talk to each other

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday released draft standards for vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication system to enhance road safety. It will review comments and suggestions from stakeholders before finalising the standards.

The v2v communication system allows vehicles on the road to exchange real-time information such as speed, location, and braking patterns over short-range radio frequencies.

It is designed to alert drivers to potential hazards, including stationary vehicles, sudden braking by vehicles ahead, and potential collisions.

The draft standard specifies the minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental, and security requirements for the communication device and only covers factory-installed On-Board Units.

The Department of Telecommunications has already allocated 30 GHz radio frequency for the development of the v2v system. According to the draft, the standard applies to vehicles of categories L (motor vehicles with less than four wheels, primarily 2-3 wheelers and light quadricycles), M (motor vehicles with at least four wheels used primarily for the carriage of passengers) and N (motor vehicles with at least four wheels that are used primarily for the carriage of goods).

The v2v communication system was discussed in the Transport Development Council meeting held earlier this year.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadakri chaired the meeting, following which the government planned the installation of the device as mandatory by the end of this year to prevent collisions and improve safety by providing 360-degree awareness beyond a driver’s line of sight.

Gadkari called the initiative “revolutionary” and claimed it could reduce accidents by 80%. The cost of the equipment is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000.

As reported by this newspaper earlier, initially the mandate will apply to new vehicles, with provisions later being made for retrofitting older vehicles.