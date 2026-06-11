India 'closely monitoring' vessel incident off Oman port; Crew evacuation underway

The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" the incident involving a vessel near an Oman port earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said: "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today.We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

In a subsequent update, it said: "Evacuation of crew from MT Jalveer to Shinas port is being coordinated with assistance from Royal Navy of Oman, and shall soon be completed."

The embassy did not provide details about the nature of the incident or the crew members on board the vessel MT Jalveer.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India earlier posted photographs showing thick smoke billowing from a vessel it identified as MT Jalveer and said it could have Indian seafarers on board.

But it could not be immediately verified what really happened to the vessel.

The latest alert by the Indian mission came a day after a commercial vessel identified as MT Settebello came under US military attack off the Oman coast.