India 'closely monitoring' vessel incident off Oman port; Crew evacuation underway

The Indian Embassy in Muscat on Thursday said it is "closely monitoring" the incident involving a vessel near an Oman port earlier in the day.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said: "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today.We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."
In a subsequent update, it said: "Evacuation of crew from MT Jalveer to Shinas port is being coordinated with assistance from Royal Navy of Oman, and shall soon be completed."
The embassy did not provide details about the nature of the incident or the crew members on board the vessel MT Jalveer.
The Forward Seamen's Union of India earlier posted photographs showing thick smoke billowing from a vessel it identified as MT Jalveer and said it could have Indian seafarers on board.
But it could not be immediately verified what really happened to the vessel.
The latest alert by the Indian mission came a day after a commercial vessel identified as MT Settebello came under US military attack off the Oman coast.
India summoned the US charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest after the incident.
MT Settebello had 24 Indian crew members onboard, of which 21 were rescued, and three were reported missing.
On Thursday, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that the three Indian seafarers, who were missing after Wednesday's attack, were found dead.
Earlier, on Monday, all 24 Indian crew members of a merchant tanker - identified as MT Marivex - were rescued in coordination with Omani authorities following a missile attack on the vessel off the Oman coast.
The US military imposed a blockade on Iranian ports after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing West Asia conflict.
(With inputs from PTI)