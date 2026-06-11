Indian Navy recovers missile warhead lodged inside tanker's fuel tank

NEW DELHI: After over a week-long complex operation off the Kochi coast, the Indian Navy has recovered and safely disposed of an unexploded missile warhead that had become lodged inside the fuel tank of a crude oil tanker.

The Navy said on Thursday that the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker 'MT Olympic Life', which had no Indian nationals on board, reported an explosion in its hull on May 26 while transiting from UAE's Fujairah to Kochi. The incident occurred off the coast of Oman.

As the vessel continued towards Kochi, it reported the presence of an unexploded ordnance on board.

Acting on the information received through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Southern Naval Command deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to assess the threat.

According to the Navy, the team found that a projectile had breached the vessel’s hull, traversed multiple structural compartments and embedded itself inside a fuel tank without detonating.

Officials clarified to TNIE that while the incident was reported on May 26 off Oman, the actual recovery and disposal operation was carried out off Kochi and required more than a week of highly specialised procedures, because of the risks involved in handling unexploded ordnance inside a fuel storage compartment.