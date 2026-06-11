MEA confirms strikes on vessels off Oman coast came from US Navy; reiterates call to end attacks

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday confirmed that the repeated attacks on vessels carrying Indian crew members, off the Oman coast, had come from the US Navy stationed there. Condemning the attacks on three separate vessels in the last four days, the ministry asserted that the strikes "must stop."

The MEA's first public acknowledgement of the US Navy targeting vessels with Indian crew members came after three Indian nationals were killed in an attack on their vessel off the Oman coast on Wednesday.

The Palau-flagged tanker Settebello was attacked by the US Navy on Wednesday, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Another vessel, 'Jalveer', a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the three separate strikes on the vessels "came from the US Navy."

Following the attack on Settebello on Wednesday that killed three Indians, the MEA summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and he was handed a demarche or diplomatic note of protest.

"We attach high importance to the welfare and well-being of our seafaring community. When this particular attack on the ship Settebello occurred, we lodged a strong protest with the American side," Jaiswal said.

"We summoned the US Charge d'Affaires and he was conveyed our deepest concern over the ongoing incidents of attacks. We also registered our strong protest," he said.