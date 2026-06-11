Family of Indian seafarer killed off Oman coast seeks high-level inquiry; alleges exploitation by seniors

CHANDIGARH: The family of Aditya Sharma, a 23-year-old Indian seafarer from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district who was among the three sailors killed in the alleged US attack on MT Settebello off the coast of Oman, has demanded a high-level inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

While 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel were rescued, Sharma's family, devastated by the confirmation of his death, has sought the return of his mortal remains and raised serious questions about the vessel's command decisions and working conditions.

Sharma was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel. His family members broke into tears as they demanded an inquiry into the incident and sought the seafarer's mortal remains.

Rajesh Sharma, father of Aditya, demanded an investigation into the incident, questioning the circumstances that led to the deaths. He specifically sought clarity on why the vessel was allegedly taken towards a high-risk zone and whether adequate precautions were followed.

In a post on X, Sharma alleged that his son was subjected to exploitation by senior crew members. Rajesh Sharma said his son Aditya Sharma was among the three missing crew members and appealed for help in locating him. He claimed that Aditya had reported being exploited by senior crew members and had wanted to quit the ship in April.

According to Sharma, the family possesses records of their conversations, and a complaint had been filed. He alleged that senior crew members later pressured Aditya to withdraw the complaint and subjected him to a hostile work environment, forcing him to work up to 20 hours a day.

The family has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur to order a detailed investigation to establish responsibility for the incident.