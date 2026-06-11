Family of Indian seafarer killed off Oman coast seeks high-level inquiry; alleges exploitation by seniors

CHANDIGARH: The family of Aditya Sharma, a 23-year-old Indian seafarer from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district who was among the three sailors killed in the alleged US attack on MT Settebello off the coast of Oman, has demanded a high-level inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
While 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel were rescued, Sharma's family, devastated by the confirmation of his death, has sought the return of his mortal remains and raised serious questions about the vessel's command decisions and working conditions.
Sharma was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel. His family members broke into tears as they demanded an inquiry into the incident and sought the seafarer's mortal remains.
Rajesh Sharma, father of Aditya, demanded an investigation into the incident, questioning the circumstances that led to the deaths. He specifically sought clarity on why the vessel was allegedly taken towards a high-risk zone and whether adequate precautions were followed.
In a post on X, Sharma alleged that his son was subjected to exploitation by senior crew members. Rajesh Sharma said his son Aditya Sharma was among the three missing crew members and appealed for help in locating him. He claimed that Aditya had reported being exploited by senior crew members and had wanted to quit the ship in April.
According to Sharma, the family possesses records of their conversations, and a complaint had been filed. He alleged that senior crew members later pressured Aditya to withdraw the complaint and subjected him to a hostile work environment, forcing him to work up to 20 hours a day.
The family has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur to order a detailed investigation to establish responsibility for the incident.
Sharma said they used to speak to Aditya daily and that he had called them for the last time on Sunday. According to him, Aditya told them that the ship had received two warnings from the US Navy in the last 15 days but was still trying to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. He also said another nearby ship had been attacked and all its crew members were rescued, which had left them worried.
Demanding to know what happened during his son's final moments and whether any efforts were made to rescue him, Sharma said, "We do not know (whether) his body has been found or not as we are waiting for any confirmation. We have been intimated that the concerned embassy has informed the Indian government.’’
A relative of Aditya said the deceased, who was on probation on the ship, had been working there for the last six months. He said Rajesh Sharma had called him the previous day and informed him that Aditya was missing.
"We tried coordinating with the company the whole night, and they cooperated as well. But they were not telling. We got the tragic news late night. We want to know whether there was an attempt to rescue him or not," he added.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the death of Aditya Sharma. Sharma belonged to the Galore area of Hamirpur district.
The Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said that the state government stands firmly with them in this hour of distress. He directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the family. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of the three Indian seafarers, saying the government stands firmly with the bereaved families and is committed to providing all necessary assistance.
In a post shared on X, Sonowal described the incident as a "profound loss" for India's maritime community and confirmed that the seafarers, initially reported missing, have now been declared dead after recovery efforts.
"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," the post read.
He added that immediate steps had been initiated for the repatriation process.
"I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," Sonowal added.
Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said restrictions on navigational rights and freedoms around the Strait of Hormuz were causing global instability and long-term economic shocks.