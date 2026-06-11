Collateral at sea: Indian sailors caught in the expanding West Asia war

NEW DELHI: Three attacks on commercial vessels in four days have exposed an uncomfortable reality for India -- as the conflict between the United States and Iran spills into vital shipping lanes, Indian seafarers are increasingly finding themselves on the frontlines of a war that is not their own.
The latest incident came on Thursday when MT Jalveer reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman near Shinas port. Initial reports suggested around 20 Indian crew members were on board. While details remain unclear, the incident follows two earlier strikes on merchant vessels carrying Indian sailors.
On June 8, the Palau-flagged MT Marivex, carrying 24 Indian nationals, was struck by US forces after allegedly violating a naval blockade and attempting to proceed towards an Iranian port. All crew members were rescued by Omani authorities.
A day later, on June 9, another tanker, MT Settebello, was attacked in a strike attributed to the United States. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued while three were killed. Their deaths marked one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian merchant sailors in the Gulf in recent years.
The pattern emerging from these attacks raises troubling questions. Two of the three vessels, Marivex and Settebello, have reportedly been linked to sanctions-evasion networks and classified within the so-called "grey" or "dark fleet" that transports oil outside conventional monitoring systems.
Such vessels often operate with limited transparency and have been accused of switching off their Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), a critical maritime safety tool used to track ships and avoid collisions.
The risks become even greater in a conflict zone. The Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz are currently among the world's most heavily monitored and militarised waterways. Vessels operating without AIS signals or moving in ways that trigger suspicion face heightened scrutiny and, increasingly, the danger of military action.
For India, the incidents highlight a strategic vulnerability. Indian nationals constitute one of the largest workforces in global shipping, with thousands employed on foreign-flagged vessels traversing conflict-prone waters. Yet their presence aboard sanctioned or high-risk ships leaves them exposed to geopolitical confrontations over which they have little control.
New Delhi has condemned the attacks and formally protested to Washington following the Settebello strike. But diplomatic protest or outreach alone may not address the deeper challenge. As regional tensions escalate, India may have to reassess safeguards for its seafarers, including stricter oversight of recruitment practices, enhanced risk disclosures by employers and closer scrutiny of vessels operating in sanctions-hit trade networks.
The deaths aboard Settebello are a stark reminder that in today's shadow war at sea, Indian sailors are increasingly becoming collateral damage.