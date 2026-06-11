Collateral at sea: Indian sailors caught in the expanding West Asia war

NEW DELHI: Three attacks on commercial vessels in four days have exposed an uncomfortable reality for India -- as the conflict between the United States and Iran spills into vital shipping lanes, Indian seafarers are increasingly finding themselves on the frontlines of a war that is not their own.

The latest incident came on Thursday when MT Jalveer reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman near Shinas port. Initial reports suggested around 20 Indian crew members were on board. While details remain unclear, the incident follows two earlier strikes on merchant vessels carrying Indian sailors.

On June 8, the Palau-flagged MT Marivex, carrying 24 Indian nationals, was struck by US forces after allegedly violating a naval blockade and attempting to proceed towards an Iranian port. All crew members were rescued by Omani authorities.

A day later, on June 9, another tanker, MT Settebello, was attacked in a strike attributed to the United States. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued while three were killed. Their deaths marked one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian merchant sailors in the Gulf in recent years.

The pattern emerging from these attacks raises troubling questions. Two of the three vessels, Marivex and Settebello, have reportedly been linked to sanctions-evasion networks and classified within the so-called "grey" or "dark fleet" that transports oil outside conventional monitoring systems.