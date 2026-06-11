Kharge convenes ‘urgent meet’ of senior leaders today

NEW DELHI: Congress has called a meeting of its general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs on Thursday during which the the party’s plans will be deliberated upon. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

“An urgent meeting of AICC general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents will be held tomorrow, 11 June, 2026 at Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, to discuss current political developments,” he said. The meeting comes in the wake of the TMC’s political crisis.

The meeting of LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday fuelled speculations of future ties between the parties.

The meeting at 10 Janpath took place a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence and discussed ways to further consolidate the opposition alliance.