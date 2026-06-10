Will TMC merge with Congress?: Speculations trigger uncomfortable discussions within both parties

As the Trinamool Congress faces an unprecedented crisis, rumours are rife about a possible merger with the Congress party, triggered by a meeting between party supremo Mamata Banerjee and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Both the leaders met on Tuesday, a day after the crucial meeting of the INDIA alliance in New Delhi, where Mamata Banerjee called on the opposition parties to set aside differences and work together to take on the BJP regarding various public issues.

While both parties did not disclose details of the meeting between the two veteran leaders, sources acknowledged that discussions on the future of anti-BJP politics in Bengal and the changing political situation in the state figured in the conversations, though neither side officially confirmed reports of merger talks.

Further intensifying speculations, on Wednesday, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the Rahul-Abhishek meeting was being seen as part of the ongoing engagement between the Congress and the TMC following discussions at the INDIA bloc meeting held in Delhi earlier this week.

However, sources from the TMC have rejected the rumours as "baseless," stressing that there is no plan to join the Congress.

The speculations came as the TMC, which ruled West Bengal for 15 years, faced an unprecedented crisis with several of its legislators and parliamentarians staging a rebellion against the party leadership after its embarrassing debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls.