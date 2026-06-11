Money laundering case: SC judge recuses himself from hearing Jacqueline Fernandez's plea

Supreme Court judge, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, on Thursday recused himself from hearing Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea against a Delhi court order framing of charges against her in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

At the outset, a partial working day (PWD) bench, comprising justices Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar, apprised the actor's counsel and the Enforcement Directorate that the matter would be referred to some other bench.

"There is some difficulty. In one of the connected matters, my son had appeared on the government side. Post (this matter) on June 25 before a bench in which one of us is not a member," Justice Mishra said.

A Delhi court, on May 30, ordered framing of charges against the actor, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.

The trial court had also directed that the charges be framed against Chandrashekar and 20 others for various offences, including under the stringent MCOCA provisions, in another case registered by the city police's special cell.