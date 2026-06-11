NDA, Cabinet hail Modi for crossing longest-serving elected PM milestone

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet passed a special resolution hailing Narendra Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister on Wednesday. Titled ‘Abhinandan Prastav’, the resolution described June 10 as a historic day in the country’s democratic journey. It was adopted hours before the ruling NDA met to celebrate 12 years of the government under Modi’s leadership.
The Cabinet meeting began with a standing ovation to the prime minister for having completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, who served continuously for 4,398 days between 1952 and 1964.
The resolution described the occasion as “a symbol of India’s democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation”. It said the milestone reflected the strong support of the people to a leader who is always guided by the ‘Nation First’ principle.
The resolution pointed to another approaching milestone — Modi’s 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, adding his leadership has been marked by sensitivity, restraint, determination and decisiveness.
At the NDA meeting, the ruling alliance resolved to continue working towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat under Modi’s leadership. A resolution was moved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and seconded by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, congratulated Modi on reaching the milestone and describing his leadership as the epitome of delivery, accountability and integrity.
Naidu remarked that history’s most enduring leaders are those who confront the challenges of their era and convert them into opportunities for national resurgence.
The NDA expressed its confidence in the PM’s leadership, noting that his government has pursued bold reforms. “As a result, India began to dream again and dream big. The spirit of enterprise found renewed energy,” the resolution stated.
In his address, Modi said the nation must always take precedence over political interests. “The nation is greater than any party, and when we work with the spirit of ’Nation First’ no decision is too difficult.”
Several world leaders congratulated him, with Russia describing Modi as the “doyen of all Indian PMs”.