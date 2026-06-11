NDA, Cabinet hail Modi for crossing longest-serving elected PM milestone

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet passed a special resolution hailing Narendra Modi for becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister on Wednesday. Titled ‘Abhinandan Prastav’, the resolution described June 10 as a historic day in the country’s democratic journey. It was adopted hours before the ruling NDA met to celebrate 12 years of the government under Modi’s leadership.

The Cabinet meeting began with a standing ovation to the prime minister for having completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, who served continuously for 4,398 days between 1952 and 1964.

The resolution described the occasion as “a symbol of India’s democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation”. It said the milestone reflected the strong support of the people to a leader who is always guided by the ‘Nation First’ principle.

The resolution pointed to another approaching milestone — Modi’s 25 years of continuous service as the head of government, adding his leadership has been marked by sensitivity, restraint, determination and decisiveness.