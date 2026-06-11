One year after Ahmedabad plane crash, families still await justice

AHMEDABAD: On the first anniversary of the Ahmedabad plane crash, the voices of grieving families have grown louder than ever. Compensation, condolences and official assurances have done little to ease a pain that remains frozen in time. For those who lost their loved ones, June 12 is not merely the date of a tragedy, it is the day life came to a standstill, leaving behind unanswered questions, unfinished conversations and an endless wait for justice.

Among the countless families shattered by the crash is the Padsala family of Amreli. Geetaben Padsala had accompanied her daughter, Riddhi, and other family members to the airport as she prepared to return to London. Like any mother bidding goodbye to her child, Geetaben had no reason to believe those moments would become her last memories of her daughter.

After completing the airport formalities, Riddhi comforted her tired family members, saying, "You have all been awake the entire night. Go home and take some rest. I will sleep during the flight and call you after I reach London."

Holding on to those words, the family started their journey home. But before they could even reach Amreli, horrifying news began to spread that the London-bound Air India flight had crashed moments after take-off from Ahmedabad.

The family's desperate hope that some passengers might have survived slowly faded into a painful reality.

Since many victims could not be identified, relatives were asked to provide DNA samples. The wait stretched on for five agonising days before Riddhi's body was finally handed over to the family. Her mortal remains were brought back to Amreli, where thousands gathered to bid a final farewell to a young woman whose dreams ended within minutes of boarding the aircraft.