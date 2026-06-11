Railways launches nationwide fire safety audit at stations after recent incidents

NEW DELHI: In the wake of several recent fire incidents, Indian Railways has decided to carry out fire safety audits at railway stations across the country to further strengthen safety and security measures.
As part of efforts to enhance fire safety, Indian Railways has launched a nationwide fire safety audit programme at railway stations with the aim of improving passenger safety and safeguarding railway assets.
According to an official statement, the exercise will evaluate critical infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits and firefighting equipment, while identifying areas that require improvement.
The Ministry of Railways stated that the initiative will review existing fire safety systems and identify areas needing enhancement to improve passenger safety and protect railway assets.
The audit will cover key safety infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits, firefighting equipment, water availability, pumping arrangements and sprinkler systems.
"The objective is to ensure that railway stations are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies, including fire incidents. The audit will also assess compliance with prescribed fire safety and security standards. Any deficiencies identified during the inspection process will be addressed through prompt corrective measures," the Railways said in a statement.
The Railways further said that the audits will be conducted by joint inspection teams comprising officials from various departments. Indian Railways has also decided to seek support from specialised agencies, while assistance from State Fire Departments will be utilised wherever necessary.
"And, improvements identified during the audits will be taken up on priority to further strengthen safety preparedness," the Ministry of Railways added.
Indian Railways reiterated its commitment to continuously improving safety and security across its network. The fire safety audit initiative represents another significant step towards strengthening safety standards and enhancing emergency preparedness at railway stations nationwide.