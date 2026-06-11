Railways launches nationwide fire safety audit at stations after recent incidents

NEW DELHI: In the wake of several recent fire incidents, Indian Railways has decided to carry out fire safety audits at railway stations across the country to further strengthen safety and security measures.

As part of efforts to enhance fire safety, Indian Railways has launched a nationwide fire safety audit programme at railway stations with the aim of improving passenger safety and safeguarding railway assets.

According to an official statement, the exercise will evaluate critical infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits and firefighting equipment, while identifying areas that require improvement.

The Ministry of Railways stated that the initiative will review existing fire safety systems and identify areas needing enhancement to improve passenger safety and protect railway assets.

The audit will cover key safety infrastructure, including station buildings, electrical installations, air conditioning and ventilation systems, emergency exits, firefighting equipment, water availability, pumping arrangements and sprinkler systems.