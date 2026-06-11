SC fixes Rs 30,000 notional monthly income for homemakers, calls them nation builders

NEW DELHI: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday recognised homemakers as nation builders and held that loss of domestic care services should be counted as a separate head of compensation. The Court fixed a notional monthly income of Rs 30,000 for the purpose of computing such loss.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Karol and also comprising Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the economic worth of unpaid household work and said the term ‘homemaker’ should now stand for ‘nation builder’.

“Housewives contribute to the household. They are nation builders. They build the nation. How do you assess that contribution and monetise it? The word ‘homemaker’ would now acquire the acronym of nation builder," the bench observed.

The Court in its ruling further added that it had passed directions and expressed hope and trust that Chief Justices of all High Courts would oversee the issue.

"We have evolved a new principle and laid down that loss of domestic care should be monetised as minimum Rs 30,000 per month, in addition to all other available avenues under the Supreme Court judgment in the Pranay Sethi case," said Justice Karol while pronouncing the operative part of the judgment.