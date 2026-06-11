Seafarer from Deora among three killed by US strike off Oman coast; family reels from shock

The tanker attacked by the US forces was carrying 24 Indian crew members at the time of the strike. While 21 sailors were rescued, Shivanand and two others lost their lives in the incident, turning what had begun as an ordinary work assignment into an tragedy beyond imagination for the families.

Shivanand's family got the news through his younger brother Ram Pravesh Chaurasia who works in Dubai. He was informed by the authorities and on Thursday morning, he called up home and informed the family about the incident.

Talking to media persons, father Ramji Chaurasia found it impossible to contain himself. "He was a welder on the ship and had joined around six months back. This was his first overseas tour. We were informed about his death by my younger son, who works in Dubai," said an inconsolable Ramji.

The loss has left a deep void in the family. Shivanand is survived by his parents -- Ramji Chaurasia and Kalawati Devi, wife Sushila, besides the two kids. As news of the tragedy spread, villagers and residents from nearby areas gathered at the Chaurasia home to offer condolences.

The deaths have sparked strong reactions in India, with the government summoning the US charge d'affaires and lodged a strong protest after the attack on MT Settebello while directing officials to facilitate the return of the rescued crew members as well as the mortal remains of the deceased sailors.