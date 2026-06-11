Wild at heart: Dehradun Zoo's adoption plan finds growing support for tigers, bears

DEHRADUN: In a state where the forest department is often compelled to take the toughest possible measures to protect people from dangerous or man-eating animals, Uttarakhand is also offering citizens a gentler way to engage with wildlife: by adopting animals in captivity.
The Uttarakhand Forest Department’s animal adoption programme at Dehradun Zoo is drawing an unexpectedly enthusiastic response from wildlife lovers, officials said. The initiative allows individuals to contribute annually towards the upkeep of selected animals, with the money used for food, housing and healthcare.
Speaking to TNIE, Dehradun Zoo Range Officer Diksha Bhatt said the scheme has been particularly popular among those keen to support larger and charismatic species. “Adopting a tiger or a bear for Rs 50,000 a year is emerging as a preferred choice among visitors and wildlife enthusiasts,” Bhatt said.
“So far this year, seven people have adopted nine wild animals at the zoo. Under the programme, the cheetah and the Himalayan black bear are among the most sought-after species.”
According to zoo officials, the annual adoption fee for both these species has been fixed at Rs 50,000. Other animals are available at different contribution levels: a leopard can be adopted for Rs 25,000 a year and a snake for Rs 20,000.
Exotic and colourful birds, too, are finding takers, with the adoption fee for a macaw set at Rs 15,000. For species such as eagles, vultures, crocodiles and peacocks, the annual adoption amount is Rs 10,000, while smaller animals and birds, including spotted deer, pheasants, emus and turtles, can be adopted for Rs 5,000.
Bhatt said the process has been kept simple to encourage wider participation. “Anyone can adopt a wild animal by depositing the prescribed amount directly. More than one person can also adopt the same animal,” she said.
Those who participate receive an adoption certificate and a memento from the department. Their names are also displayed near the enclosure of the animal they have adopted.
In addition, adopters are given free entry passes and can avail tax benefits under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act. “The amount received through adoption is used for the food, shelter and medical care of the concerned animal,” Bhatt said.
“The entire process is carried out under the supervision of senior officials. Through this initiative, ordinary citizens are becoming active partners in wildlife conservation.”
Senior veterinary officer Dr Pradeep Mishra said the Himalayan black bear has generated special interest. “At present, we have four Himalayan black bears here. This is a solitary animal that prefers to remain deep inside forests, which is why sightings in the wild are rare. Wildlife lovers have shown remarkable curiosity and affection for this species,” he said.
The interest comes at a time when human-bear conflict has drawn concern in Uttarakhand’s hill districts. This season, disturbances during the bear hibernation period reportedly triggered aggressive behaviour in several areas, with 10 people killed in separate bear attacks.