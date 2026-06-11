Wild at heart: Dehradun Zoo's adoption plan finds growing support for tigers, bears

DEHRADUN: In a state where the forest department is often compelled to take the toughest possible measures to protect people from dangerous or man-eating animals, Uttarakhand is also offering citizens a gentler way to engage with wildlife: by adopting animals in captivity.

The Uttarakhand Forest Department’s animal adoption programme at Dehradun Zoo is drawing an unexpectedly enthusiastic response from wildlife lovers, officials said. The initiative allows individuals to contribute annually towards the upkeep of selected animals, with the money used for food, housing and healthcare.

Speaking to TNIE, Dehradun Zoo Range Officer Diksha Bhatt said the scheme has been particularly popular among those keen to support larger and charismatic species. “Adopting a tiger or a bear for Rs 50,000 a year is emerging as a preferred choice among visitors and wildlife enthusiasts,” Bhatt said.

“So far this year, seven people have adopted nine wild animals at the zoo. Under the programme, the cheetah and the Himalayan black bear are among the most sought-after species.”

According to zoo officials, the annual adoption fee for both these species has been fixed at Rs 50,000. Other animals are available at different contribution levels: a leopard can be adopted for Rs 25,000 a year and a snake for Rs 20,000.

Exotic and colourful birds, too, are finding takers, with the adoption fee for a macaw set at Rs 15,000. For species such as eagles, vultures, crocodiles and peacocks, the annual adoption amount is Rs 10,000, while smaller animals and birds, including spotted deer, pheasants, emus and turtles, can be adopted for Rs 5,000.