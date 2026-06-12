AI171 crash: One year on, families still await answers as final report is delayed

One year after an Air India passenger jet crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing over 260 people, families of the victims are still waiting for answers about what caused one of the world's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, came down less than a minute after take-off on 12 June 2025. All but one of the 242 people on board were killed, along with 19 people on the ground when the aircraft struck a medical college hostel.

The anniversary comes with India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) yet to issue a final report, which investigators had been expected to complete around the first anniversary of the crash.

The anniversary also coincides with the expiry of the one-year timeline recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the submission of a final accident investigation report.

In a post on X marking the first anniversary of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu indicated that the investigation into the disaster has yet to be completed.

"Today, as we mark one year since the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 accident, we remember with profound sorrow those who lost their lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones," Naidu said.

"The investigation continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures. We remain committed to a thorough and objective determination of the causes of the accident and to further enhancing aviation safety," he added.

The statement is the clearest indication yet from the government that the inquiry remains ongoing, despite expectations that the final report would be released around the first anniversary of the crash.