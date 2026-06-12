CBSE students from West Asia suffer due to delayed Class 12 results; Centre says relief measures being framed

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was considering framing a policy to provide relief to private students from West Asia whose Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination results have not been declared due to ongoing conflict in the region.

A partial working day (earlier called as Vacation bench) of the apex court, headed by Justice Augustine George Masih and also comprising Justice Vijay Bisnoi was apprised by the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Centre, that the Union government is considering to come out with a decision or some policy shortly in the important matter involving career of many students.

"This is a wider issue, the union government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students," the law officer told the top court.

The Centre's submissions came as the SC was hearing a plea filed by one, Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, challenging the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme having been framed for students affected by the cancellation of examinations in several Gulf countries.

Mehta, further submitted that the present matter may be kept to be heard later on June 22, considering that it raises some wider questions which the government is currently looking into it.

Hearing these contentions of Mehta, the bench allowed his prayer and adjourned the matter for further hearing to June 22.

Patel had moved the top court challenging the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme having been framed for students affected by the cancellation of examinations in several Gulf countries.

In the last date of hearing on June 8, the top court -- while agreeing to hear the case -- earlier issued notices to the CBSE and its regional officer on Patel's plea and asked them to file the detailed reply. “This is about the career of a child, he will miss all his admissions. Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil,” the bench had earlier said orally, asking the counsel for CBSE to take instructions on the issue.