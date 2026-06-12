Cockroach Janata Party to hold protest in Amritsar on June 13

CHANDIGARH: The Cockroach Janta Party is set to hold its next protest in Amritsar on June 13.
Taking to X, in a video message, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the organisation will hold a peaceful demonstration at Golden Gate in Amritsar at 4 pm on Saturday. He appealed to students, volunteers and youth to participate in the protest.
The nationwide young people's led-movement has spilt over from online forums to the streets. It has also mobilised and united youngsters over concerns regarding India's education system and stirred dialogue on the need for reforms.
The movement being touted as `India's Gen Z revolt', has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and seeking action over controversies surrounding NEET and CBSE examinations.
The group says its objective is to push for transparency, accountability and reforms in India's education sector. Sources said that if the protest is successful and the youngsters are mobilised, then the stir by CJP might create enough political heat in poll-bound Punjab.
With major political parties intensifying their outreach efforts across the State, observers believe that growing youth dissatisfaction over education-related issues could emerge as an important factor in future political discourse.
Meanwhile, organisers claim that the initiative reflects growing concerns among youngsters regarding examination processes and educational opportunities.