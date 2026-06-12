Cockroach Janata Party to hold protest in Amritsar on June 13

CHANDIGARH: The Cockroach Janta Party is set to hold its next protest in Amritsar on June 13.

Taking to X, in a video message, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the organisation will hold a peaceful demonstration at Golden Gate in Amritsar at 4 pm on Saturday. He appealed to students, volunteers and youth to participate in the protest.

The nationwide young people's led-movement has spilt over from online forums to the streets. It has also mobilised and united youngsters over concerns regarding India's education system and stirred dialogue on the need for reforms.