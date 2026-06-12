Final report on Ahmedabad plane crash will be ready within two to three months, say sources

Despite repeated reassurances from the Civil Aviation Ministry that the final report on the probe into the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash that killed over 260 people on June 12 last year, the government failed to keep the promise, leaving the victim families in the dark on the first anniversary of the tragic incident.

According to a source familiar with the developments, the final report on the probe will take another two to three months to complete.

Asked about the International Civil Aviation Organisation's recommendation that the final probe report into any major accident be submitted at the earliest, within 12 months of the incident, the source said, "It only encourages the submission of the report. It is not binding on us."

The source explained that, meanwhile, interim reports on the probe can be submitted and statements can be furnished on the progress of the investigation, "which is what we have done."

The source attributed the delay in finalising the report to the massive criticism received by the preliminary probe report released on July 12 last year, which sought to blame human error for the tragic incident.

He said that subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to carry out an inspection of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) of the Boeing 787-8, after multiple reports and experts pointed towards possible malfunctioning of the Flight AI171.

The movement of the FCS to OFF after take-off was said to have cut the fuel supply to the aircraft, allegedly resulting in the crash.

Notably, in February this year, an incident was reported involving an Air India Boeing flight- AIC 132, where the aircraft was grounded after pilots reported that the FCS slipped from RUN to CUT OFF when pushed slightly and did not lock securely.

"The visit by the DGCA officials will happen soon," the source said.

Meanwhile, officials on Friday dismissed media reports of an interim report on the probe being readied by the ministry, calling it "pure speculation."

In a post on X, marking the first anniversary of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu indicated that the investigation into the disaster has yet to be completed.

"Today, as we mark one year since the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 accident, we remember with profound sorrow those who lost their lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones," Naidu said.

"The investigation continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures. We remain committed to a thorough and objective determination of the causes of the accident and to further enhancing aviation safety," he added.

In a statement, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau(AAIB) said, "Our investigations team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations."

It added that significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation.

"The evidence gathered, and the results of various examinations are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner,”"the probe body said.

"The Final Report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13,” it added.