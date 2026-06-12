J&K CM Omar meets Union Defence, Civil Aviation Ministers to seek review over proposed Srinagar airport closure

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to raise concerns over the proposed closure of Srinagar airport from October 1 to 16 for planned runway maintenance and repair works.
During his meetings with the Union ministers, Omar underscored the importance of maintaining uninterrupted air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the peak autumn tourism season when the Valley attracts a large number of visitors from across the country.
While acknowledging that resurfacing works are essential for operational safety and fully respecting the operational assessment of the Indian Air Force, CM expressed concern over the timing of the final phase of the project, which coincides with one of the busiest periods for the tourism sector.
According to an advisory issued by Srinagar Airport, the runway is proposed to remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, as part of a scheduled maintenance programme being undertaken by the Indian Air Force.
The authorities have also proposed the complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16, 2026, for repair work.
The CM informed the Union Ministers that air services to the Valley have already been curtailed since April, owing to earlier phases of the resurfacing programme.
“A complete suspension of flights during the first half of October would adversely affect tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts and allied sectors that sustain thousands of livelihoods across J&K,” he said.
Highlighting the broader economic implications, Omar said the proposed closure could lead to large-scale travel disruptions and cancellations, causing inconvenience to residents and visitors alike while impacting business activity during a crucial tourism season.
In his meeting with the Defence Minister, Omar requested that the Indian Air Force examine the possibility of shortening or phasing the final stage of the runway works without compromising safety or operational requirements.
He requested that, in the event a complete closure of Srinagar Airport becomes unavoidable, minimal civil flight operations, commensurate with the operational capacity of the Awantipora Air Base, may be permitted from the air base during the closure period to ensure essential air connectivity for the region.
In his meeting with the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Omar sought intervention to facilitate discussions with the Ministry of Defence on reviewing the timing of Phase III, including the possibility of shortening, phasing or shifting the closure to a leaner travel window without compromising safety requirements.
He also requested that contingency arrangements be explored in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force to ensure continued air connectivity to the Valley in the event the closure remains unavoidable.
The CM emphasised that any alternative operational arrangement would require extensive inter-agency coordination and planning, and therefore needed to be initiated well ahead of the scheduled closure period.
Tourism stakeholders apprehend that the proposed suspension of flights for two days every week over three months, followed by a continuous 15-day closure, would adversely affect tourist arrivals and the tourism industry.
According to Sajad Ahmad Kralyari, Secretary General of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), "the tourism sector has made a strong recovery, and tourist footfall has increased substantially. There is 100 per cent occupancy in Gulmarg and Srinagar. Tourism has fully revived after last year’s Pahalgam terror attack, and any prolonged disruption in air connectivity will hurt the tourism sector."
According to him, disruptions of flight operations will impact tourism, and the government must devise alternative measures to ensure that tourist footfall and economic activity remain unaffected during the airport maintenance period.