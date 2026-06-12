J&K CM Omar meets Union Defence, Civil Aviation Ministers to seek review over proposed Srinagar airport closure

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to raise concerns over the proposed closure of Srinagar airport from October 1 to 16 for planned runway maintenance and repair works.

During his meetings with the Union ministers, Omar underscored the importance of maintaining uninterrupted air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the peak autumn tourism season when the Valley attracts a large number of visitors from across the country.

While acknowledging that resurfacing works are essential for operational safety and fully respecting the operational assessment of the Indian Air Force, CM expressed concern over the timing of the final phase of the project, which coincides with one of the busiest periods for the tourism sector.

According to an advisory issued by Srinagar Airport, the runway is proposed to remain unavailable every Monday and Tuesday from July 1 to September 30, 2026, as part of a scheduled maintenance programme being undertaken by the Indian Air Force.

The authorities have also proposed the complete closure of runway operations from October 1 to October 16, 2026, for repair work.

The CM informed the Union Ministers that air services to the Valley have already been curtailed since April, owing to earlier phases of the resurfacing programme.

“A complete suspension of flights during the first half of October would adversely affect tourism, hospitality, transport, handicrafts and allied sectors that sustain thousands of livelihoods across J&K,” he said.

Highlighting the broader economic implications, Omar said the proposed closure could lead to large-scale travel disruptions and cancellations, causing inconvenience to residents and visitors alike while impacting business activity during a crucial tourism season.

In his meeting with the Defence Minister, Omar requested that the Indian Air Force examine the possibility of shortening or phasing the final stage of the runway works without compromising safety or operational requirements.