Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai appointed as new Military Advisor to NSCS.

NEW DELHI: Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who became one of the most visible faces of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor as the director general of military operations (DGMO), is set to take over as the Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

He will succeed Gen N S Raja Subramani, who recently took charge as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), sources said.

With this, Lt Gen Ghai will become the first serving three-star general to occupy the post since the military wing in the NSCS was revived in 2018. All his predecessors, Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare (Retd), Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd), Air Marshal Sandeep Singh (Retd) and Gen Raja Subramani, took up the assignment only after hanging up their uniforms.

He will also be the first officer not holding the Army Commander or equivalent grade to be appointed to the position.

Incidentally, two of them, Gen Chauhan and Gen Raja Subramani, went on to become CDS from the post.

The Military Advisor (MA) serves as the critical bridge between the 1.4 million-strong armed forces and the country’s apex national security decision-making structure headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.