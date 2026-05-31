General NS Raja Subramani takes charge as India's new Chief of Defence Staff

Gen NS Raja Subramani on Sunday assumed charge as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), with a key mandate to push military theatreisation and strengthen tri-services integration.

Widely regarded as an expert on Pakistan and China, Gen Subramani succeeded Gen Anil Chauhan, who completed his tenure on Saturday as the country’s senior-most military commander.

A former Vice Chief of Army Staff, Gen Subramani most recently served as Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He retired from active service on July 31 last year.

Soon after taking charge, the new CDS said organisational reforms, transformation of the armed forces, and deeper tri-services synergy would be among his immediate priorities.

“We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces,” he said, underscoring the push for self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Gen Subramani said the armed forces would continue to safeguard India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with professionalism and operational decisiveness.

As CDS, his principal responsibility will be advancing the government’s ambitious military theatreisation plan through integrated command structures.

In a career spanning over four decades, Gen Subramani held a range of command, staff and instructional appointments across varied operational terrains. He served as Vice Chief of Army Staff from July 2024 to July 2025 and headed the Central Command before that.

Commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, he is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Indian Military Academy, Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

He has commanded key operational formations, including infantry, mountain and strike corps assignments, and served in roles such as Defence Attaché in Kazakhstan, Chief Instructor at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff at Northern Command.

For distinguished service, Gen Subramani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

(With inputs from PTI)