Gen Chauhan concludes 'very satisfying, excellent' tenure as CDS; Lt Gen Subramani to take charge Sunday

Outgoing Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said he had a "very satisfying" tenure as he bid farewell to a three-year-and-eight-month stint at the top military post.

"I had a very satisfying and excellent tenure," General Chauhan said after receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour and laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani (retd) will take charge as India's next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Sunday.

Gen Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country's senior-most military commander in September 2022, over nine months after the first CDS General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

As Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chauhan played a key role in planning and implementation of Operation Sindoor along with the three service chiefs.

During his tenure, he focused on ensuring tri-services synergy to enhance India's military prowess in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

The Chief of Defence Staff also initiated a number of measures towards India's plan to roll out the theaterisation model by creating integrated military commands.

"It's a matter of great honour for me to superannuate with a tri-services guard of honour.

I thank the three services and Headquarters IDS (Integrated Defence Staff) for it.

With the conclusion of the guard of honour, I bid farewell to my colleagues in uniform, comrades in arms," Gen Chauhan said.

"I just laid the wreath at the War Memorial for the last time in uniform, as a humble tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

After the wreath laying, I was welcomed by friends, relatives and well-wishers.

This is symbolic of my transition from uniform to civilian life," he said.