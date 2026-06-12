Nari Shakti driving India’s progress, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised India’s Nari Shakti (women power), describing it as a vital pillar of nation-building and highlighting the significant contributions of women across diverse sectors of society.
In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said that the strength and achievements of Indian women are enhancing the prestige of the nation. Referring to a Sanskrit verse, he stated that women are the creators, foundation and embodiment of power in all three worlds, underlining their indispensable role in society.
“India’s women power is the cornerstone of nation-building. Today, our mothers, sisters and daughters are enhancing the glory of Mother India through their exceptional talent and skills across every field,” he wrote.
Highlighting the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the administration has consistently worked to advance women-led development, with visible results across multiple sectors.
He noted that women are increasingly making their presence felt in areas such as financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, sanitation, housing, sports, science and governance.
According to the Prime Minister, the government’s initiatives have been guided by the principles of dignity, opportunity and empowerment, creating an environment in which women can realise their full potential and contribute more effectively to the nation’s progress.
The remarks came shortly after a meeting of NDA allies held as part of events marking 12 years of the NDA government at the Centre. The comments also assume significance at a time when the government is pushing for the implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislative assemblies through the women’s reservation law.
Expressing satisfaction over the growing achievements of women, Modi particularly highlighted their success in science, space research and innovation. He said the increasing participation of women in emerging sectors, including drone technology, is opening up new opportunities and reshaping the country’s development landscape.
The Prime Minister also emphasised the government’s support for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), describing them as an important vehicle for promoting financial independence among women and strengthening grassroots economic empowerment.
The NDA government, led by Prime Minister Modi, has been advocating the implementation of women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislative assemblies, viewing it as a significant step towards enhancing women’s representation in governance and accelerating the advancement of Nari Shakti across the country.