Nari Shakti driving India’s progress, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised India’s Nari Shakti (women power), describing it as a vital pillar of nation-building and highlighting the significant contributions of women across diverse sectors of society.

In a series of posts on X, the Prime Minister said that the strength and achievements of Indian women are enhancing the prestige of the nation. Referring to a Sanskrit verse, he stated that women are the creators, foundation and embodiment of power in all three worlds, underlining their indispensable role in society.

“India’s women power is the cornerstone of nation-building. Today, our mothers, sisters and daughters are enhancing the glory of Mother India through their exceptional talent and skills across every field,” he wrote.