Nathwani row ends, fresh political storm erupts over horse-trading allegations

RANCHI: With the controversy surrounding Parimal Nathwani’s candidature coming to a close on Wednesday, a fresh political row has erupted over alleged horse-trading in the ruling alliance and NDA as well. Congress and BJP have each claimed that cross-voting will ensure their candidate’s win.

The BJP claimed that several MLAs from the ruling alliance are vulnerable to inducements, alleging dissatisfaction among legislators who are not receiving a share of the proceeds from the alleged sand scam in Jharkhand.

The Congress, however, dismissed such claims and asserted that its candidate would comfortably secure victory with the support of surplus votes from the JMM.

The row started with former Congress President saying that the BJP MLAs are dissatisfied with the party and will cross vote in favour of their candidate. “Many of the MLAs in BJP are dissatisfied with the party for not fielding its own candidate and backing an independent candidate. They have made up their mind to get the party defeated which has insulted the party workers by fielding an outsider,” said former Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur. Congress candidate on the other hand, will get the surplus votes of JMM and secure its victory, he added.

State Congress Spokesperson Rakesh Sinha also claimed that many of the BJP MLAs will cross vote in favour of Congress candidate as Jharkhand leaders have never compromised with the identity of Jharkhand and will never vote for an outsider. And if they vote for Parimal Nathwani, it means they have morally degenerated, he said.