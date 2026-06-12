Nathwani row ends, fresh political storm erupts over horse-trading allegations

RANCHI: With the controversy surrounding Parimal Nathwani’s candidature coming to a close on Wednesday, a fresh political row has erupted over alleged horse-trading in the ruling alliance and NDA as well. Congress and BJP have each claimed that cross-voting will ensure their candidate’s win.
The BJP claimed that several MLAs from the ruling alliance are vulnerable to inducements, alleging dissatisfaction among legislators who are not receiving a share of the proceeds from the alleged sand scam in Jharkhand.
The Congress, however, dismissed such claims and asserted that its candidate would comfortably secure victory with the support of surplus votes from the JMM.
The row started with former Congress President saying that the BJP MLAs are dissatisfied with the party and will cross vote in favour of their candidate. “Many of the MLAs in BJP are dissatisfied with the party for not fielding its own candidate and backing an independent candidate. They have made up their mind to get the party defeated which has insulted the party workers by fielding an outsider,” said former Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur. Congress candidate on the other hand, will get the surplus votes of JMM and secure its victory, he added.
State Congress Spokesperson Rakesh Sinha also claimed that many of the BJP MLAs will cross vote in favour of Congress candidate as Jharkhand leaders have never compromised with the identity of Jharkhand and will never vote for an outsider. And if they vote for Parimal Nathwani, it means they have morally degenerated, he said.
In response, State BJP spokesperson alleged that most of the MLAs from the ruling alliance are ready to be sold who are not getting the cut money from the sand scam in Jharkhand.
“The pattern which is visible across the country, will be seen in Jharkhand also. BJP backed independent candidate, Parimal Nathwani, will win as the Congress and JMM MLAs will cross vote in his favour. There are a lot of MLAs who are disappointed over not getting the cut money generated out of the sand scam in Jharkhand,” said Ajay Sah.
Notably, the nomination papers to Parimal Nathwani, which were kept on hold after Congress raised objections on Wednesday, was finally accepted after a two-day controversy over discrepancies in his nomination papers. As the dispute over Parimal Nathwani’s candidature ended on Wednesday, a fresh row has started between the Congress and BJP.
The Grand Alliance holds a total of 56 MLAs. Of these, 34 belong to the JMM. Winning a single seat requires 28 votes; thus, JMM’s victory on one seat is certain. Whereas, Congress has 16 MLAs. After utilizing 28 first-preference votes, six votes of JMM MLAs will remain surplus. Additionally, there are four RJD MLAs and two CPI(ML) MLAs. If all remain united, Congress’ victory is certain.
On the other hand, the BJP has not fielded its own candidate and has extended support to Parimal Nathwani. The NDA currently commands 24 votes in the Assembly—21 from the BJP and one each from AJSU, JD(U) and LJP. With the winning mark beyond its present tally, Nathwani remains dependent on cross-voting and could emerge victorious if legislators from the ruling alliance vote in his favour.