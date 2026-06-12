Punjab got over Rs 4 lakh crore from Centre in 12 years, claims state BJP chief Dhillon

CHANDIGARH: Punjab received unprecedented financial support from the Union Government during the 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, with more than Rs 4.13 lakh crore flowing directly to the state through tax devolution, grants-in-aid, GST compensation and central loans, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon claimed on Thursday.

He urged people to examine the facts before believing what he described as a misleading narrative propagated by certain political parties.

Dhillon said he wanted to counter repeated allegations by opposition parties regarding the alleged step-motherly treatment meted out by the Centre to Punjab. He said people of the state should know the facts about the financial assistance, infrastructure development, welfare initiatives and farmer-centric schemes delivered by the Union Government during this period.

Though he did not name any party, Dhillon was referring to accusations made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the BJP-led Central Government was suffering from an “anti-Punjab syndrome”, interfering in matters related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Panjab University, and withholding funds, including the Rs 5,500 crore Rural Development Fund.

The main opposition Congress has taken a different position, with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accusing both the BJP and AAP of depriving Punjab of Rs 450 crore in National Health Mission funds through their political tussle over the branding of health centres.

Dhillon said that, contrary to the narrative propagated by certain political parties, official data showed Punjab had received historic support from the Modi-led NDA government.