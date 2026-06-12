Punjab got over Rs 4 lakh crore from Centre in 12 years, claims state BJP chief Dhillon

CHANDIGARH: Punjab received unprecedented financial support from the Union Government during the 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, with more than Rs 4.13 lakh crore flowing directly to the state through tax devolution, grants-in-aid, GST compensation and central loans, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon claimed on Thursday.
He urged people to examine the facts before believing what he described as a misleading narrative propagated by certain political parties.
Dhillon said he wanted to counter repeated allegations by opposition parties regarding the alleged step-motherly treatment meted out by the Centre to Punjab. He said people of the state should know the facts about the financial assistance, infrastructure development, welfare initiatives and farmer-centric schemes delivered by the Union Government during this period.
Though he did not name any party, Dhillon was referring to accusations made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that the BJP-led Central Government was suffering from an “anti-Punjab syndrome”, interfering in matters related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and Panjab University, and withholding funds, including the Rs 5,500 crore Rural Development Fund.
The main opposition Congress has taken a different position, with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa accusing both the BJP and AAP of depriving Punjab of Rs 450 crore in National Health Mission funds through their political tussle over the branding of health centres.
Dhillon said that, contrary to the narrative propagated by certain political parties, official data showed Punjab had received historic support from the Modi-led NDA government.
“Punjab received over Rs 1.84 lakh crore through tax devolution, Rs 1.48 lakh crore in grants, Rs 39,997 crore as GST compensation and more than Rs 40,767 crore in loans and advances from the Centre," Dhillon said.
He emphasised that Punjab's share in central taxes has consistently increased under successive Finance Commissions during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, demonstrating the Centre's commitment to the state's development.
Highlighting major projects and schemes, Dhillon said Punjab benefited from Rs 43,527 crore worth of National Highway projects, Rs 34,488 crore in railway investments, Rs 6,552 crore under PM-KISAN, Rs 5,773 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission and Rs 5,295 crore under the National Health Mission.
More than 11 lakh farmers benefited from PM-KISAN, while over 17 lakh rural households received tap water connections. He also cited healthcare expansion through Ayushman Bharat, AIIMS Bathinda, new medical colleges and more than 565 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
He said these achievements reflected the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” and asserted that the Modi government had delivered tangible results in the form of improved infrastructure, healthcare, farmer welfare, social security, employment opportunities and connectivity. The past 12 years, he said, marked a new era of development, good governance and nation-building for Punjab and the country.
A video showcasing changes brought about by the BJP-led government across the country was screened during the event. Senior BJP leaders, including BJP national spokesperson R P Singh, former Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, former minister Manoranjan Kalia and state general secretary Anil Sareen, attended the programme. Punjab BJP media chief Vineet Joshi anchored the event. Party spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal was also present.