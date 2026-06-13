Amit Shah directs panel on demographic change to conduct ground assessment of population shifts

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting of the 'high-level committee on demographic change' in the country and directed it to undertake a detailed study of population shifts in India’s border districts and assess their implications, officials said.

Chairing a meeting, which was attended by all the members of the panel, , Shah asked them to conduct field visits to border regions, metropolitan centres and industrial towns to examine demographic changes attributed to illegal migration and other factors described by the government as “unnatural causes”.

The committee was constituted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through a notification last month to assess demographic changes across the country and recommend measures to address challenges arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal population trends.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, the panel includes the Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and economist Dr Shamika Ravi. The Joint Secretary in the Foreigners Division-I of the MHA serves as the committee’s member secretary.

During the meeting, Shah reiterated the importance of the exercise, describing demographic change as a matter closely linked to national sovereignty, national security and law and order. He had earlier said that significant shifts in population patterns could also have far-reaching effects on social structures and the preservation of tribal communities.