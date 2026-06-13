PM Modi to meet Trump on sidelines of G7 Summit in France on June 17

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are set to hold a bilateral meeting on June 17 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, with discussions expected to focus on economic growth, supply-chain resilience, artificial intelligence, investment partnerships and global security challenges.

"This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," Modi said in a departure statement ahead of his visit, underscoring India’s positioning at the high-level forum.

The meeting with Trump, confirmed by the White House, will take place ahead of a working lunch involving G7 leaders, outreach partners and technology executives.

"President Trump will meet with G7 leaders to address key issues of shared importance, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal immigration, and Artificial Intelligence," a senior US administration official said.

The engagement comes during Trump's visit to France for the summit, where he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Emir of Qatar, the UAE President and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in France on Monday and will push an economic agenda focused on investment-led development and strategic partnerships.

"The President will reframe the conversation around development to focus on investment partnerships that are mutually beneficial for both investor and recipient nation,” the official said.

US officials also indicated that discussions at the summit will prioritise critical minerals and supply-chain security, reflecting growing concerns over overdependence on a limited set of global suppliers.

The Modi-Trump meeting will be their first in-person meeting since India’s military operation 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan last year, although the White House did not provide further details on the agenda of the talks.

The summit itself is being held in Evian, France, on June 16–17, and will bring together G7 leaders and invited partners to address global economic uncertainty, technological transformation and geopolitical tensions.

Ahead of the summit, Modi said India’s participation reflects deepening global trust in its role and its expanding international footprint.

“I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India’s deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond,” he said.

He added that India would continue to represent not only its own interests but also the broader concerns of developing countries.

Modi’s visit to France begins with the inauguration of “Bharat Innovates” alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, under the India-France Year of Innovation, aimed at connecting Indian start-ups with global investors.

He will then travel to Slovakia for a state visit—the first by an Indian prime minister since the country’s independence in 1993—where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico and engage with business leaders.

He said the visit builds on strengthening ties with Europe and advancing negotiations under the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, calling Slovakia “an important and valued member” of the European Union.

Modi will conclude his France engagements in Paris on June 18 at VivaTech 2026, where India will have a large national pavilion showcasing its innovation ecosystem, and he will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.