Sanjay Raut calls Modi 'aghori', says PM comes from 'land of Aurangzeb'; BJP hits back

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut sparked a political row on Saturday after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "aghori" and a cruel person, prompting a sharp response from the BJP.

The BJP said Raut had insulted both Modi and Gujarat by suggesting that the prime minister comes from the "land of Aurangzeb", adding that the opposition's frustration has reached new levels.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Raut said he had never seen such an "aghori" in politics and claimed Modi's overall character inspires fear.

"Never before has such an 'aghori' person been born in this country's politics. Never before has someone so cruel emerged. This country has produced great leaders, such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, PV Narasimha Rao, Rajiv Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray. But when we look at Modi's entire character, it creates fear. Where has such a person come from?" he said.

"He comes from the same soil that produced Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat, wasn't he?" he added.

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the remarks show that the opposition has reached "new levels of frustration" and is now targeting not only Modi, but also Gujarat.