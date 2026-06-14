Chhattisgarh police probes deaths of 8 men over four months amid poisoning allegations in village

BALODABAZAR: Police have launched an investigation after eight men died over four months in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, with locals alleging they may have been given a poisonous substance with liquor, officials said on Sunday.

The body of one of the victims was exhumed on Saturday as part of a thorough probe into the matter, they said.

The deaths occurred between February and May this year in Kharve village under the Kasdol police station limits, the police said.

Villagers and relatives of the deceased submitted a complaint last week, prompting an inquiry, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police, Kasdol, Kaushal Kishore Wasnik said.

During the investigation and questioning, certain suspicious circumstances emerged regarding these deaths. Prima facie, the matter appears suspicious, following which an accidental death case has been registered, Wasnik said.

As part of the probe, the body of the last victim, identified as Mehetaru Sahu, who died on May 14, was exhumed on Saturday and sent for forensic and toxicological examination, he said.