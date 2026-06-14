'Obedient servant': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US warnings after killing of 3 Indian sailors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the United States’ statements following the killing of three Indian sailors in American attacks in the Gulf, alleging that the Prime Minister behaves like an “obedient servant” who follows “orders”.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said a “compromised PM” would not defend India’s honour because he is beholden to those who insult the country.
His remarks came a day after the US said it had conveyed to India that any violation of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil would not be tolerated. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a conversation on Friday.
In his post, Gandhi said: “Just days after three Indian sailors were killed in American attacks there is neither regret nor apology. On the contrary, the US continues to issue orders.”
“Read their words: 'Obey US military orders immediately.' No violation 'will be tolerated',” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
“A sovereign nation would never tolerate such language. But our compromised PM? Silent. He listens like an obedient servant and complies with the orders,” Gandhi said.
“A compromised PM will not defend the nation's honor because he is beholden to those who insult the country,” he added.
According to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio told Jaishankar that all commercial vessels must immediately comply with US forces’ instructions in the Strait of Hormuz, as part of efforts to uphold peace and security in the region. He also stressed that violations of the US blockade and illicit transport of Iranian oil would not be tolerated.
The US has imposed a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13, preventing transit of ships to and from Iranian ports as part of efforts to restrict Tehran’s oil revenues. The disruption has continued despite a fragile ceasefire in place since April 8.
Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week, including one incident that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers. Jaishankar later called Rubio to lodge India’s strong protest, saying such lethal actions against commercial shipping were not justified.
India also summoned the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi to register its objection, calling the attacks on merchant vessels with Indian crew “unacceptable”.
US President Donald Trump also accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships near the Strait of Hormuz, calling it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”, while Iran strongly rejected the allegation. The Iranian Embassy in India called the claim “baseless”, saying it was an attempt to divert attention from US actions against Indian crewed vessels.
Shippings through the Strait of Hormuz have been severely disrupted since late February due to ongoing US–Iran tensions and strikes in the region, despite a fragile ceasefire in early April.