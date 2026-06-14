'Obedient servant': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over US warnings after killing of 3 Indian sailors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the United States’ statements following the killing of three Indian sailors in American attacks in the Gulf, alleging that the Prime Minister behaves like an “obedient servant” who follows “orders”.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said a “compromised PM” would not defend India’s honour because he is beholden to those who insult the country.

His remarks came a day after the US said it had conveyed to India that any violation of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil would not be tolerated. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a conversation on Friday.

In his post, Gandhi said: “Just days after three Indian sailors were killed in American attacks there is neither regret nor apology. On the contrary, the US continues to issue orders.”

“Read their words: 'Obey US military orders immediately.' No violation 'will be tolerated',” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“A sovereign nation would never tolerate such language. But our compromised PM? Silent. He listens like an obedient servant and complies with the orders,” Gandhi said.

“A compromised PM will not defend the nation's honor because he is beholden to those who insult the country,” he added.