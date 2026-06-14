'Will PM Modi convey to Trump India's condemnation of killing of Indian sailors in US attack?': Congress

In a scathing attack on the Modi government, the Congress on Sunday said India must put off the upcoming visit of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and asserted that any self respecting nation will do more than mere phone calls and press statements to defend its sovereignty against "bullies".

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to meet US President Donald Trump this week, the opposition party also asked whether he will raise India's strongest condemnation over the killing of three Indian sailors in a US attack on a ship off the Oman Coast, and the "threatening and really unacceptable" language used by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 12.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that Prime Minister Modi is set to meet his self-declared good friend President Trump shortly.

"The question that is uppermost on the minds of all Indian citizens is whether PM Modi will raise (i) India's strongest condemnation to the killing of three Indian sailors in a US attack on a ship off the Oman Coast; and (ii) the threatening and really unacceptable language used by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in his conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on June 12th, 2026," Ramesh said on X.

The US Trade Representative Greer is also set to visit India shortly to clinch the Indo-US Trade Deal, he noted.

"We must remember that the 'framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade' was announced by President Trump -- on what he said was at the specific request of PM Modi -- on the night of February 3, 2026, while PM Modi was under pressure from Rahul Gandhi's expose in Parliament of his cowardice relating to China.

"The 'deal' which was more like a steal saw the Modi Government unilaterally make enormous concessions that threaten our farmers and industries," Ramesh alleged.

Countries like Malaysia have declared their trade agreements with the US 'null and void' after the US Supreme Court ruling which struck down the Trump-tariffs that formed the backdrop to these agreement, the Congress leader pointed out.