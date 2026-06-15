Congress alleges Amit Shah masterminded TMC split, wants to muster two-third majority for NDA

Congress on Monday alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah masterminded the illegal breakaway of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who merged with Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also alleged that decency, decorum and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day Shah continues in office and the 'bizarre move' is part of his strategy to engineer a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha.

"A desperate Union home minister -- who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel -- has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back," the Congress general secretary (communications) added.