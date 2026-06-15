NCPI claims status as Bengal's largest parliamentary bloc after merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which catapulted into the national spotlight after the merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs with the party, on Monday claimed on social media that it had become the "largest parliamentary bloc from West Bengal".
The Tripura-based registered but unrecognised party gained prominence less than a day after the merger, which significantly altered the state's parliamentary landscape.
An address linked to the party was traced to the Sankrail area of Howrah district. The property is owned by Uttiya Kundu and his wife, Shewly, who local residents said moved to the area from Nadia district around eight years ago.
A large contingent of central paramilitary personnel was deployed outside the property from Monday morning.
"With 20 Lok Sabha seats, NCPI emerges as the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal, shaping the state's voice at the national level," the party said in a social media post.
"The numbers speak for themselves. Leadership, representation, and the mandate of the people continue to define the future of West Bengal and India," the post added.
A graphic representation of the division of MPs from West Bengal's total Lok Sabha strength of 42 -- with NCPI currently having 20 Seats, BJP 12 seats, TMC eight and Congress one -- was posted to back that claim.
The party, in its social media posts, separately welcomed all 20 rebel TMC MPs with an accompanying message that their "long-term political experience, grassroots contacts and commitment to people would strengthen the party and make it prosperous".
A graffiti of 'Jago Biswa' was seen prominently splashed across one of the walls of the building, which the party said was its registered address in the state. A wall graffiti stating 'Unorganised Women Workers' Association' was also found displayed on one of its walls.
On the property's main gate, a signage qualified Uttiya Kundu as an "Editor of a Bengali newspaper, a Maths teacher, an auditor, health consultant, and yoga volunteer".
The signage went on to qualify Shewly Kundu as an "advocate at Calcutta High Court". The couple claimed to be holding "diploma in land survey", with Shewly calling herself an "executive for enumeration".
Local residents said the couple runs an NGO from the property, offering training to workers of self-help groups.
The party had also fielded a handful of candidates in the 2023 panchayat elections in the state, all of whom had lost.
Meanwhile, in North 24 Parganas district, Santanu Dey, who claimed to be one of the NCPI's founder members and the party's national organising secretary, said he was happy at the development.
"This will allow our party to grow and help us to work for the country. We support PM Modi and wish to work as an NDA partner. I will go to Delhi if Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar invites me for talks and we can then address the press together," he said.