NCPI claims status as Bengal's largest parliamentary bloc after merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which catapulted into the national spotlight after the merger of 20 rebel TMC MPs with the party, on Monday claimed on social media that it had become the "largest parliamentary bloc from West Bengal".

The Tripura-based registered but unrecognised party gained prominence less than a day after the merger, which significantly altered the state's parliamentary landscape.

An address linked to the party was traced to the Sankrail area of Howrah district. The property is owned by Uttiya Kundu and his wife, Shewly, who local residents said moved to the area from Nadia district around eight years ago.

A large contingent of central paramilitary personnel was deployed outside the property from Monday morning.

"With 20 Lok Sabha seats, NCPI emerges as the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal, shaping the state's voice at the national level," the party said in a social media post.

"The numbers speak for themselves. Leadership, representation, and the mandate of the people continue to define the future of West Bengal and India," the post added.

A graphic representation of the division of MPs from West Bengal's total Lok Sabha strength of 42 -- with NCPI currently having 20 Seats, BJP 12 seats, TMC eight and Congress one -- was posted to back that claim.

The party, in its social media posts, separately welcomed all 20 rebel TMC MPs with an accompanying message that their "long-term political experience, grassroots contacts and commitment to people would strengthen the party and make it prosperous".