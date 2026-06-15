Political calculations, bypassing legalities hold supreme in rebel TMC MPs' choosing NCPI

KOLKATA: When 20 rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs decided to abandon Mamata Banerjee's parliamentary fold, many expected them to take the familiar route travelled by the majority of defectors from various political parties across the country over the past decade -- join the BJP.

Instead, they chose the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), an obscure Tripura-based registered unrecognised political party whose political insignificance may well have been its biggest asset, providing the rebels a legally safer route out of the TMC while allowing the BJP to benefit from their support without immediately inducting them.

The decision of the rebel TMC faction to merge with the NCPI on Sunday may appear puzzling at first, but political observers believe it's a careful move to bypass legalities and, at the same time, make political calculations, underpinning the biggest crisis to have hit the Trinamool Congress since its formation in 1998.

For the rebels, obscurity was not a liability. It was the strategy.

The choice of NCPI appears to offer something the BJP could not -- a legally defensible pathway out of the TMC while preserving their collective strength in Parliament.

The rebels' original plan was simpler: walk out of the TMC parliamentary party with two-third MPs, constitute a separate group in Parliament and support the BJP-led NDA, sources said.

But parliamentary rules left little room for such an arrangement. Faced with that legal hurdle, they turned to the NCPI, which offered what a standalone rebel bloc could not: legitimacy.

A senior rebel MP said the decision was driven by "practical considerations rather than ideology".

"We wanted to move collectively and create a political space outside Mamata Banerjee's control without triggering unnecessary procedural hurdles. The NCPI route offered a workable parliamentary solution," he said.