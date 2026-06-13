Rebel MPs can't form separate group, face disqualification if they back NDA: TMC's Saket Gokhale

Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has said that rebel TMC MPs seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary group could face disqualification if they choose to back the BJP-led NDA.

He argued that the anti-defection law does not provide legal protection for a "split", and warned that any move to align with the NDA could attract action under the law.

In a post on X, Gokhale accused the rebel MPs of failing to understand the legal position and alleged that they were attempting to transfer the mandate received on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket to the BJP.

"The TMC traitor MPs have been so excited by the crores given by the BJP that they haven't bothered to read the law," he said.

Gokhale said the Constitution's 91st Amendment removed provisions relating to a split and argued tht forming a separate parliamentary group enjoyed "zero protection under law".

"The 'split' attempt is dead," he said.

Rejecting suggestions that the dissident MPs could merge with the BJP, Gokhale said, "A 'merger' needs the whole party to merge & not just the legislative party. They can merge only if the entire TMC merged with BJP -- not happening in our lifetimes."

"Therefore, forget 20 MPs or two-thirds. Even if they had 25 out of 28 signatures, they can't 'merge' with BJP," he said.

The former Rajya Sabha member also maintained that supporting the NDA or defying the party whip would amount to defection.

"Backing the NDA = defection. The moment the traitors support the BJP-led NDA or defy the party whip, they are considered to have 'voluntarily given up' their membership," he said.